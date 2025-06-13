Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $5

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [NYSE: HPP] closed the trading session at $2.68.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.55 percent and weekly performance of 25.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, HPP reached to a volume of 60652666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on HPP stock. On November 12, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for HPP shares from 5.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

HPP stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.82. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 20.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.15% in the past year of trading.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc go to 14.72%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27.23 million shares, which is approximately 19.2859%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$101.22 million in HPP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$40.7 million in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9935%.