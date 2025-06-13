Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] is -44.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Houston American Energy Corp [AMEX: HUSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.77% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 48.75%.

Over the last 12 months, HUSA stock dropped by -43.78%.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.19 million, with 1.57 million shares outstanding and 1.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.04K shares, HUSA stock reached a trading volume of 6353606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

HUSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.75. With this latest performance, HUSA shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.78% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Houston American Energy Corp Fundamentals:

Houston American Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 61.54 and a Current Ratio set at 61.54.

Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 0.37 million shares, which is approximately 3.376%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 0.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.41 million in HUSA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$0.12 million in HUSA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8832%.