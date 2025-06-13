Hertz Global Holdings Inc [HTZ] moved down -4.25: Why It’s Important

Hertz Global Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: HTZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.25% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.84%.

Over the last 12 months, HTZ stock rose by 66.62%. The one-year Hertz Global Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -59.84. The average equity rating for HTZ stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.88 billion, with 307.98 million shares outstanding and 136.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.51M shares, HTZ stock reached a trading volume of 4148518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hertz Global Holdings Inc [HTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $3.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on HTZ stock. On April 04, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for HTZ shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

HTZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc [HTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, HTZ shares gained by 5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.62% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Hertz Global Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

HTZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc go to 73.71%.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc [HTZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HTZ stocks are: KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 181.46 million shares, which is approximately 59.2992%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 20.53 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$72.45 million in HTZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$48.39 million in HTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4796%.