H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT] – find out why.

Editas Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: EDIT] price surged by 7.39 percent to reach at $0.15.

The one-year EDIT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.63. The average equity rating for EDIT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc stock. On December 13, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for EDIT shares from 11 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

EDIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.11. With this latest performance, EDIT shares gained by 45.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.02% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Editas Medicine Inc Fundamentals:

Editas Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.08 and a Current Ratio set at 3.08.

EDIT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Editas Medicine Inc go to 26.11%.

Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.03 million shares, which is approximately 9.7589%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 7.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$36.34 million in EDIT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$28.02 million in EDIT stock with ownership which is approximately 7.2895%.