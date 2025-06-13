H.C. Wainwright lifts ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd [IPA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd [NASDAQ: IPA] closed the trading session at $0.73.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 77.29 percent and weekly performance of 3.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 73.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, IPA reached to a volume of 68704963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd [IPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPA shares is $4.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

IPA stock trade performance evaluation

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd [IPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, IPA shares gained by 46.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.82% in the past year of trading.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd [IPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd [IPA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IPA stocks are: INGALLS & SNYDER LLC with ownership of 1.3 million shares, which is approximately 5.0209%. RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 63910.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$64549.0 in IPA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $$61443.0 in IPA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2165%.