Grocery Outlet Holding Corp [GO] Revenue clocked in at $4.46 billion, down -15.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp [NASDAQ: GO] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $13.19.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp stock has also loss -4.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GO stock has inclined by 6.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.83% and lost -15.50% year-on date.

The market cap for GO stock reached $1.29 billion, with 98.01 million shares outstanding and 79.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, GO reached a trading volume of 3815381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grocery Outlet Holding Corp [GO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GO shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $16, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on GO stock. On October 30, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for GO shares from 27 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

GO stock trade performance evaluation

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp [GO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, GO shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.61% in the past year of trading.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp [GO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp [GO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp go to 6.75%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp [GO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12.09 million shares, which is approximately 12.1465%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$228.96 million in GO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$121.86 million in GO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5344%.