Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $24

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [NYSE: GPK] traded at a low onThursday, posting a -0.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.67.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6102601 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Graphic Packaging Holding Co stands at 1.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.27%.

The market cap for GPK stock reached $6.54 billion, with 301.75 million shares outstanding and 297.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 6102601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $26.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $24 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Co is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has GPK stock performed recently?

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.95% in the past year of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Earnings analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co go to 3.14%.

Insider trade positions for Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]

The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30.27 million shares, which is approximately 9.9034%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 29.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $784.2 million in GPK stocks shares