Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] Revenue clocked in at $731.38 million, up 2.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Global Net Lease Inc [NYSE: GNL] loss -2.34% or -0.18 points to close at $7.50 with a heavy trading volume of 4450059 shares.

The daily chart for GNL points out that the company has recorded 3.73% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, GNL reached to a volume of 4450059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNL shares is $9.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Global Net Lease Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Global Net Lease Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on GNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Net Lease Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for GNL stock

Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, GNL shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.35% in the past year of trading.

Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Global Net Lease Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]

The top three institutional holders of GNL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33.35 million shares, which is approximately 14.4775%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 31.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$231.31 million in GNL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$84.34 million in GNL stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9809%.