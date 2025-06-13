Frontline Plc [FRO] gain 29.46% so far this year. What now?

Frontline Plc [NYSE: FRO] traded at a high onThursday, posting a 2.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.37.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3295789 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Frontline Plc stands at 1.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.84%.

The market cap for FRO stock reached $4.09 billion, with 222.62 million shares outstanding and 143.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 3295789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontline Plc [FRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $24.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Frontline Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Frontline Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $30, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on FRO stock. On January 09, 2024, analysts increased their price target for FRO shares from 17 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Plc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

How has FRO stock performed recently?

Frontline Plc [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.30% in the past year of trading.

Frontline Plc [FRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Frontline Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings analysis for Frontline Plc [FRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontline Plc go to 18.07%.

Insider trade positions for Frontline Plc [FRO]

The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 6.7 million shares, which is approximately 3.0103%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5.38 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$138.52 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$135.19 million in FRO stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3573%.