Fortrea Holdings Inc [FTRE] Revenue clocked in at $2.69 billion, down -66.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Fortrea Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: FTRE] gained 15.47% on the last trading session, reaching $6.27 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, FTRE reached a trading volume of 4302586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortrea Holdings Inc [FTRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTRE shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Fortrea Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Fortrea Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on FTRE stock. On December 06, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for FTRE shares from 28 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortrea Holdings Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTRE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for FTRE stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc [FTRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.46. With this latest performance, FTRE shares gained by 25.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.32% in the past year of trading.

Fortrea Holdings Inc [FTRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fortrea Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

Fortrea Holdings Inc [FTRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortrea Holdings Inc go to 49.46%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fortrea Holdings Inc [FTRE]

The top three institutional holders of FTRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16.14 million shares, which is approximately 18.0505%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$230.27 million in FTRE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$186.72 million in FTRE stock with ownership which is approximately 8.9485%.