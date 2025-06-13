For Vistra Corp [VST], Analyst sees a rise to $134. What next?

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] traded at a high onThursday, posting a 4.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $173.87.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4333645 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vistra Corp stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for VST stock reached $59.00 billion, with 340.05 million shares outstanding and 336.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 4333645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vistra Corp [VST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $183.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $164 to $152, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on VST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp is set at 6.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 55.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

How has VST stock performed recently?

Vistra Corp [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.09% in the past year of trading.

Vistra Corp [VST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vistra Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings analysis for Vistra Corp [VST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp go to 8.74%.

Insider trade positions for Vistra Corp [VST]

The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43.17 million shares, which is approximately 12.4403%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 27.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in VST stocks shares; and