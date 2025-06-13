For Ross Stores, Inc [ROST], Analyst sees a rise to $150. What next?

Ross Stores, Inc [NASDAQ: ROST] price plunged by -2.14 percent to reach at -$2.92.

The one-year ROST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.39. The average equity rating for ROST stock is currently 1.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ross Stores, Inc [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $152.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ross Stores, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Ross Stores, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $150, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on ROST stock. On January 21, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for ROST shares from 164 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores, Inc is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 27.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

ROST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ross Stores, Inc [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.80% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Ross Stores, Inc Fundamentals:

Ross Stores, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

ROST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores, Inc go to 4.97%.

Ross Stores, Inc [ROST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29.28 million shares, which is approximately 8.8892%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 24.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.62 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.31 billion in ROST stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8282%.