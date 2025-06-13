For PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] traded at a low onThursday, posting a -2.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.48.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3653160 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PENN Entertainment Inc stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.85%.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $2.48 billion, with 151.24 million shares outstanding and 148.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 3653160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $21.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2024, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.46% in the past year of trading.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Insider trade positions for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18.13 million shares, which is approximately 11.9169%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$319.29 million in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$280.65 million in PENN stock with ownership which is approximately 9.5332%.