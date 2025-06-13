For EchoStar Corp [SATS], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

EchoStar Corp [NASDAQ: SATS] jumped around 0.81 points onThursday, while shares priced at $18.08 at the close of the session, up 4.66%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, SATS reached a trading volume of 3632047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EchoStar Corp [SATS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SATS shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SATS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EchoStar Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2024, representing the official price target for EchoStar Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on SATS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EchoStar Corp is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.21.

How has SATS stock performed recently?

EchoStar Corp [SATS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, SATS shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.37% in the past year of trading.

EchoStar Corp [SATS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EchoStar Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Insider trade positions for EchoStar Corp [SATS]

The top three institutional holders of SATS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19.18 million shares, which is approximately 7.0639%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$241.69 million in SATS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$241.58 million in SATS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9944%.