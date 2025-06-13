For AXT Inc [AXTI], Analyst sees a rise to $3.75. What next?

AXT Inc [NASDAQ: AXTI] closed the trading session at $2.35.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.29 percent and weekly performance of 35.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 59.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 328.68K shares, AXTI reached to a volume of 6755438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AXT Inc [AXTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTI shares is $3.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for AXT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $2.40 to $3.80. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for AXT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on AXTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AXT Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

AXTI stock trade performance evaluation

AXT Inc [AXTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.06. With this latest performance, AXTI shares gained by 59.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.33% in the past year of trading.

AXT Inc [AXTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AXT Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

AXT Inc [AXTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AXTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.3 million shares, which is approximately 5.3286%. NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.21 million in AXTI stocks shares; and NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$4.42 million in AXTI stock with ownership which is approximately 3.0348%.