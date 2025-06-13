For Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Americold Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: COLD] loss -2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $17.38 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 5012333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $23.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for COLD stock

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.15% in the past year of trading.

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Americold Realty Trust Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]

The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.64 million shares, which is approximately 13.574%. COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 26.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$666.87 million in COLD stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $$571.28 million in COLD stock with ownership which is approximately 7.8571%.