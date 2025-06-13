Flex Ltd [FLEX] Stock trading around $43.57 per share: What’s Next?

Flex Ltd [NASDAQ: FLEX] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $43.57.

Flex Ltd stock has also gained 2.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLEX stock has inclined by 29.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.18% and gained 13.49% year-on date.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $16.27 billion, with 377.82 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 4151967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $48.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Flex Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.08% in the past year of trading.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Flex Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd [FLEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd go to 9.19%.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 44.29 million shares, which is approximately 10.1807%. FMR LLC, holding 40.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.18 billion in FLEX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$1.12 billion in FLEX stock with ownership which is approximately 8.7546%.