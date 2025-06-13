Entegris Inc [ENTG] Stock trading around $79.62 per share: What’s Next?

Entegris Inc [NASDAQ: ENTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.45% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.55%.

Over the last 12 months, ENTG stock dropped by -39.88%. The one-year Entegris Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.2. The average equity rating for ENTG stock is currently 1.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.05 billion, with 151.30 million shares outstanding and 149.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, ENTG stock reached a trading volume of 3377588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Entegris Inc [ENTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $99.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Entegris Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Entegris Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $143, while Mizuho analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENTG in the course of the last twelve months was 44.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.95.

ENTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Entegris Inc [ENTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.55. With this latest performance, ENTG shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.88% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Entegris Inc Fundamentals:

Entegris Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.95 and a Current Ratio set at 3.26.

ENTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc go to 13.97%.

Entegris Inc [ENTG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16.17 million shares, which is approximately 10.7231%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.01 billion in ENTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.29 billion in ENTG stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2974%.