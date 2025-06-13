Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] fell -34.92% so far this year. What now?

Enphase Energy Inc [NASDAQ: ENPH] closed the trading session at $44.69.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.92 percent and weekly performance of 8.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, ENPH reached to a volume of 3754587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $53.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on ENPH stock. On April 23, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for ENPH shares from 78 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.77.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.80% in the past year of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enphase Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc go to 17.49%.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.14 million shares, which is approximately 11.8951%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 15.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.53 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$626.68 million in ENPH stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6334%.