Emerson Electric Co [EMR] Stock trading around $126.72 per share: What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co [NYSE: EMR] gained 0.18% or 0.23 points to close at $126.72 with a heavy trading volume of 3605640 shares.

The daily chart for EMR points out that the company has recorded -2.84% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 3605640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emerson Electric Co [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $137.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $135 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $147, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for EMR stock

Emerson Electric Co [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.55% in the past year of trading.

Emerson Electric Co [EMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Emerson Electric Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Emerson Electric Co [EMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co go to 8.37%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Emerson Electric Co [EMR]

The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52.57 million shares, which is approximately 9.1914%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 35.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.89 billion in EMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.68 billion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2494%.