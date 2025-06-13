Dynex Capital, Inc [DX] Stock trading around $12.40 per share: What’s Next?

Dynex Capital, Inc [NYSE: DX] price surged by 0.73 percent to reach at $0.09.

The one-year DX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.6. The average equity rating for DX stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynex Capital, Inc [DX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DX shares is $13.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DX stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Dynex Capital, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Dynex Capital, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on DX stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DX shares from 13.50 to 15.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynex Capital, Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.09.

DX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynex Capital, Inc [DX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, DX shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.16% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Dynex Capital, Inc Fundamentals:

Dynex Capital, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.09 and a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Dynex Capital, Inc [DX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6.58 million shares, which is approximately 9.8221%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$46.84 million in DX stocks shares;