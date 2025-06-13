Dropbox Inc [DBX] moved down -1.13: Why It’s Important

Dropbox Inc [NASDAQ: DBX] closed the trading session at $28.05.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.62 percent and weekly performance of -4.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 3858439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $29.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 3.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on DBX stock. On February 16, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for DBX shares from 34 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.50% in the past year of trading.

Dropbox Inc [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dropbox Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc [DBX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc go to 5.39%.

Dropbox Inc [DBX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27.94 million shares, which is approximately 8.666%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 27.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$624.72 million in DBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$423.51 million in DBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.846%.