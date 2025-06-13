Digital Turbine Inc [APPS] moved down -4.05: Why It’s Important

Digital Turbine Inc [NASDAQ: APPS] closed the trading session at $4.98.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 194.67 percent and weekly performance of -0.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 229.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, APPS reached to a volume of 3657105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $10 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on APPS stock. On September 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for APPS shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

APPS stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Turbine Inc [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 229.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.80% in the past year of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Digital Turbine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.34 million shares, which is approximately 8.1496%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 6.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.18 million in APPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$7.79 million in APPS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5854%.