Designer Brands Inc [DBI] fell -54.87% so far this year. What now?

Designer Brands Inc [NYSE: DBI] closed the trading session at $2.41.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.87 percent and weekly performance of -33.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -36.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, DBI reached to a volume of 3808309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Designer Brands Inc [DBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Designer Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on DBI stock. On June 05, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for DBI shares from 11 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

DBI stock trade performance evaluation

Designer Brands Inc [DBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.79. With this latest performance, DBI shares dropped by -36.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.10% in the past year of trading.

Designer Brands Inc [DBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Designer Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Designer Brands Inc [DBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc go to 18.80%.

Designer Brands Inc [DBI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6.85 million shares, which is approximately 11.9836%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$27.13 million in DBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$17.73 million in DBI stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5403%.