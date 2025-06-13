Corning, Inc [GLW] Stock trading around $50.82 per share: What’s Next?

Corning, Inc [NYSE: GLW] gained 0.73% or 0.37 points to close at $50.82 with a heavy trading volume of 4354988 shares.

The daily chart for GLW points out that the company has recorded 4.76% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, GLW reached to a volume of 4354988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corning, Inc [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $53.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Corning, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $44 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Corning, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GLW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning, Inc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 40.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for GLW stock

Corning, Inc [GLW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.87% in the past year of trading.

Corning, Inc [GLW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Corning, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Corning, Inc [GLW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning, Inc go to 14.96%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Corning, Inc [GLW]

The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98.17 million shares, which is approximately 11.5088%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 62.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.41 billion in GLW stocks shares; and