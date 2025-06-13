Confluent Inc [CFLT] moved up 1.33: Why It’s Important

Confluent Inc [NASDAQ: CFLT] gained 1.33% on the last trading session, reaching $24.41 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 3886001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Confluent Inc [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $28.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Confluent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $34 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFLT in the course of the last twelve months was 1015.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.33.

Trading performance analysis for CFLT stock

Confluent Inc [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.37% in the past year of trading.

Confluent Inc [CFLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Confluent Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.33 and a Current Ratio set at 4.33.

Confluent Inc [CFLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc go to 31.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Confluent Inc [CFLT]

The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31.11 million shares, which is approximately 9.7395%. JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 23.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$694.19 million in CFLT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $$651.79 million in CFLT stock with ownership which is approximately 6.9102%.