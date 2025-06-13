Certara Inc [CERT] Revenue clocked in at $394.50 million, up 4.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Certara Inc [NASDAQ: CERT] loss -8.21% or -1.0 points to close at $11.18 with a heavy trading volume of 4374619 shares.

The daily chart for CERT points out that the company has recorded -2.87% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, CERT reached to a volume of 4374619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Certara Inc [CERT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERT shares is $15.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERT stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Certara Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Certara Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CERT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Certara Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CERT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.78.

Trading performance analysis for CERT stock

Certara Inc [CERT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, CERT shares dropped by -7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.15% in the past year of trading.

Certara Inc [CERT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Certara Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.78 and a Current Ratio set at 2.78.

Certara Inc [CERT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Certara Inc go to 5.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Certara Inc [CERT]

The top three institutional holders of CERT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13.42 million shares, which is approximately 8.3632%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$173.11 million in CERT stocks shares;