Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [BCRX] – find out why.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: BCRX] loss -1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $10.40 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 3752462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $16.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BCRX stock. On September 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BCRX shares from 9 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32.

Trading performance analysis for BCRX stock

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.51% in the past year of trading.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [BCRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.88 and a Current Ratio set at 2.93.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [BCRX]

The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19.96 million shares, which is approximately 9.6676%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$116.0 million in BCRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$77.68 million in BCRX stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0894%.