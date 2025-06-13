BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] Revenue clocked in at $11.32 billion, down -9.83% YTD: What’s Next?

BRF S.A. ADR [NYSE: BRFS] traded at a low onThursday, posting a -3.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.67.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3617791 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BRF S.A. ADR stands at 3.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.96%.

The market cap for BRFS stock reached $5.87 billion, with 1.60 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, BRFS reached a trading volume of 3617791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $4.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BRF S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2024, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

How has BRFS stock performed recently?

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.35% in the past year of trading.

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BRF S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. ADR go to -9.14%.

Insider trade positions for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]

The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 17.72 million shares, which is approximately 1.0634%. MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.53 million in BRFS stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $$23.17 million in BRFS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3417%.