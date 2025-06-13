BorgWarner Inc [BWA] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $34

BorgWarner Inc [NYSE: BWA] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $33.38.

BorgWarner Inc stock has also gained 3.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BWA stock has inclined by 20.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.68% and gained 5.00% year-on date.

The market cap for BWA stock reached $7.33 billion, with 219.72 million shares outstanding and 217.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, BWA reached a trading volume of 4891351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BorgWarner Inc [BWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $37.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $38 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on BWA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

BWA stock trade performance evaluation

BorgWarner Inc [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, BWA shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.74% in the past year of trading.

BorgWarner Inc [BWA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BorgWarner Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BorgWarner Inc [BWA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc go to 5.44%.

BorgWarner Inc [BWA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26.52 million shares, which is approximately 11.7312%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 15.42 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$497.3 million in BWA stocks shares