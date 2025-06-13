Bernstein slashes price target on Cava Group Inc [CAVA] – find out why.

Cava Group Inc [NYSE: CAVA] gained 1.85% or 1.42 points to close at $78.25 with a heavy trading volume of 3788814 shares.

The daily chart for CAVA points out that the company has recorded -40.97% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, CAVA reached to a volume of 3788814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cava Group Inc [CAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAVA shares is $118.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cava Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2025, representing the official price target for Cava Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CAVA stock. On February 28, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for CAVA shares from 142 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cava Group Inc is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

Trading performance analysis for CAVA stock

Cava Group Inc [CAVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, CAVA shares dropped by -21.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.85% in the past year of trading.

Cava Group Inc [CAVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cava Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.95 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Cava Group Inc [CAVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cava Group Inc go to 32.51%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cava Group Inc [CAVA]

The top three institutional holders of CAVA stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 23.51 million shares, which is approximately 20.5976%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$519.45 million in CAVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$458.25 million in CAVA stock with ownership which is approximately 4.329%.