Berenberg lifts GSK Plc ADR [GSK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GSK Plc ADR [NYSE: GSK] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $42.49.

GSK Plc ADR stock has also gained 3.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSK stock has inclined by 8.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.06% and gained 25.64% year-on date.

The market cap for GSK stock reached $86.15 billion, with 2.04 billion shares outstanding and 2.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, GSK reached a trading volume of 3558251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GSK Plc ADR [GSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSK shares is $44.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for GSK Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2025, representing the official price target for GSK Plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSK Plc ADR is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

GSK stock trade performance evaluation

GSK Plc ADR [GSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, GSK shares gained by 16.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.91% in the past year of trading.

GSK Plc ADR [GSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GSK Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GSK Plc ADR [GSK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSK Plc ADR go to 9.74%.

GSK Plc ADR [GSK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GSK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 68.34 million shares, which is approximately 1.6753%. FMR LLC, holding 26.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.03 billion in GSK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$803.79 million in GSK stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5119%.