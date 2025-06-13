Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] moved up 3.38: Why It’s Important

Bausch Health Companies Inc [NYSE: BHC] gained 3.38% or 0.18 points to close at $5.51 with a heavy trading volume of 4161497 shares.

The daily chart for BHC points out that the company has recorded -34.87% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, BHC reached to a volume of 4161497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $16, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on BHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for BHC stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.01. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 17.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.82% in the past year of trading.

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bausch Health Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc go to 6.74%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]

The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34.72 million shares, which is approximately 9.4377%. PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$184.28 million in BHC stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $$156.39 million in BHC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0987%.