Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] is 77.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [NYSE: SAN] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $8.09.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR stock has also gained 1.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAN stock has inclined by 25.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 66.46% and gained 77.41% year-on date.

The market cap for SAN stock reached $122.46 billion, with 15.14 billion shares outstanding and 15.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 5210403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $8.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12.

SAN stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.83% in the past year of trading.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR go to 13.24%.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 141.57 million shares, which is approximately 0.9316%. MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, holding 44.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$217.82 million in SAN stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $$124.19 million in SAN stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1765%.