B. Riley Securities lifts Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [NASDAQ: AAOI] closed the trading session at $16.92.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.10 percent and weekly performance of 4.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, AAOI reached to a volume of 18426391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AAOI stock. On February 23, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AAOI shares from 22 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

AAOI stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, AAOI shares dropped by -16.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.37% in the past year of trading.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3.01 million shares, which is approximately 7.6532%. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 2.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$17.88 million in AAOI stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $$17.86 million in AAOI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4744%.