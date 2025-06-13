Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM] is 321.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [AMEX: ASM] traded at a high onThursday, posting a 6.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.71.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9328403 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd stands at 3.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

The market cap for ASM stock reached $537.10 million, with 144.77 million shares outstanding and 136.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, ASM reached a trading volume of 9328403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASM shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $4 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on ASM stock. On March 28, 2016, analysts increased their price target for ASM shares from 1.80 to 2.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASM in the course of the last twelve months was 33.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.45.

How has ASM stock performed recently?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, ASM shares gained by 52.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 234.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 274.79% in the past year of trading.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.11.

Earnings analysis for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd go to 60.91%.

Insider trade positions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM]

The top three institutional holders of ASM stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 3.36 million shares, which is approximately 2.5166%. PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 0.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.72 million in ASM stocks shares; and PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $$0.7 million in ASM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5782%.