Arrive AI Inc [ARAI] Stock trading around $9.32 per share: What’s Next?

Arrive AI Inc [NASDAQ: ARAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.65% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 75.85%.

The market cap for the stock reached $307.46 million, with 32.99 million shares outstanding and 4.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, ARAI stock reached a trading volume of 4390416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arrive AI Inc [ARAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrive AI Inc is set at 3.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

ARAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Arrive AI Inc [ARAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.85.

Insight into Arrive AI Inc Fundamentals:

Arrive AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Arrive AI Inc [ARAI] Institutonal Ownership Details