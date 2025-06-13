Archer Daniels Midland Co [ADM] fell -1.70% so far this year. What now?

Archer Daniels Midland Co [NYSE: ADM] price surged by 2.03 percent to reach at $0.99.

The one-year ADM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.42. The average equity rating for ADM stock is currently 3.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer Daniels Midland Co [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $49.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 3.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Archer Daniels Midland Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Archer Daniels Midland Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ADM stock. On January 14, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for ADM shares from 63 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Daniels Midland Co is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 107.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

ADM Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer Daniels Midland Co [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.84% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Archer Daniels Midland Co Fundamentals:

Archer Daniels Midland Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

ADM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer Daniels Midland Co go to 0.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Co [ADM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63.43 million shares, which is approximately 12.8917%. STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.83 billion in ADM stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $$2.29 billion in ADM stock with ownership which is approximately 7.6847%.