Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $12

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [NYSE: APLE] slipped around -0.05 points onThursday, while shares priced at $11.60 at the close of the session, down -0.43%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, APLE reached a trading volume of 4018164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.32.

How has APLE stock performed recently?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, APLE shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.62% in the past year of trading.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.32.

Insider trade positions for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]

The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40.69 million shares, which is approximately 16.802%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$526.7 million in APLE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$191.07 million in APLE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3973%.