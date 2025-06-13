Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] Revenue clocked in at $59.75 billion, up 43.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [NYSE: BUD] jumped around 0.54 points onThursday, while shares priced at $71.70 at the close of the session, up 0.76%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, BUD reached a trading volume of 3876686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on BUD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for BUD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

How has BUD stock performed recently?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, BUD shares gained by 8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.40% in the past year of trading.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR go to 10.27%.

Insider trade positions for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]

The top three institutional holders of BUD stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 31.47 million shares, which is approximately 1.5587%. FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$565.2 million in BUD stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$427.41 million in BUD stock with ownership which is approximately 0.364%.