Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $12

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FOLD] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.17.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 3.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FOLD stock has declined by -29.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.23% and lost -34.50% year-on date.

The market cap for FOLD stock reached $1.90 billion, with 307.92 million shares outstanding and 297.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, FOLD reached a trading volume of 3856594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $15.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on FOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 1180.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.47.

FOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, FOLD shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.61% in the past year of trading.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.47 and a Current Ratio set at 3.34.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28.59 million shares, which is approximately 9.4111%. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 28.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$278.33 million in FOLD stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$271.81 million in FOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 9.0199%.