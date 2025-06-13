America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [AMX] is 21.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [NYSE: AMX] price surged by 1.46 percent to reach at $0.25.

The one-year AMX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.07. The average equity rating for AMX stock is currently 1.65, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $19.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2025, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

AMX Stock Performance Analysis:

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [AMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, AMX shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.36% in the past year of trading.

Insight into America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR Fundamentals:

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

AMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR go to 57.91%.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [AMX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMX stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 65.89 million shares, which is approximately 0.1065%.