Amaze Holdings Inc [AMZE] Stock trading around $0.37 per share: What’s Next?

Amaze Holdings Inc [AMEX: AMZE] gained 0.35% or 0.0 points to close at $0.37 with a heavy trading volume of 3106683 shares.

The daily chart for AMZE points out that the company has recorded -44.83% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 212.15K shares, AMZE reached to a volume of 3106683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amaze Holdings Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for AMZE stock

Amaze Holdings Inc [AMZE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.92. With this latest performance, AMZE shares dropped by -14.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.86% in the past year of trading.

Amaze Holdings Inc [AMZE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amaze Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

