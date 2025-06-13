Alaska Air Group Inc [ALK] is -23.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alaska Air Group Inc [NYSE: ALK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.00% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.11%.

Over the last 12 months, ALK stock rose by 20.05%. The one-year Alaska Air Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.27. The average equity rating for ALK stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.03 billion, with 122.88 million shares outstanding and 120.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, ALK stock reached a trading volume of 3300175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alaska Air Group Inc [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $63.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $110, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

ALK Stock Performance Analysis:

Alaska Air Group Inc [ALK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, ALK shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.05% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Alaska Air Group Inc Fundamentals:

Alaska Air Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

ALK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc go to 19.48%.

Alaska Air Group Inc [ALK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16.24 million shares, which is approximately 12.8514%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$553.25 million in ALK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$262.79 million in ALK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1486%.