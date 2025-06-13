Airbnb Inc [ABNB] Stock trading around $138.81 per share: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] jumped around 0.75 points onThursday, while shares priced at $138.81 at the close of the session, up 0.54%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 3459692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $135.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ABNB stock. On March 10, 2025, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 165 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Airbnb Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings analysis for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 11.11%.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36.51 million shares, which is approximately 5.7503%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.28 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.39 billion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5186%.