Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] stock Resumed by Raymond James analyst, price target now $5

Adma Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ADMA] slipped around -0.27 points onThursday, while shares priced at $21.60 at the close of the session, down -1.23%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 3627182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $32.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Adma Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Adma Biologics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adma Biologics Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADMA in the course of the last twelve months was 56.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.36.

How has ADMA stock performed recently?

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.32. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.11% in the past year of trading.

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Adma Biologics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.36 and a Current Ratio set at 6.58.

Earnings analysis for Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adma Biologics Inc go to 40.65%.

Insider trade positions for Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]

The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18.64 million shares, which is approximately 8.0221%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.52 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$162.3 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$147.25 million in ADMA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.6668%.