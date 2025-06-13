Abbott Laboratories [ABT] moved up 0.86: Why It’s Important

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] traded at a high onThursday, posting a 0.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $136.45.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5082304 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abbott Laboratories stands at 0.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.09%.

The market cap for ABT stock reached $237.40 billion, with 1.74 billion shares outstanding and 1.73 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, ABT reached a trading volume of 5082304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $142.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

How has ABT stock performed recently?

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.94% in the past year of trading.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 10.34%.

Insider trade positions for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 166.35 million shares, which is approximately 9.5932%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 131.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$13.63 billion in ABT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$7.73 billion in ABT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2903%.