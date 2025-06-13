89bio Inc [ETNB] Stock trading around $9.62 per share: What’s Next?

89bio Inc [NASDAQ: ETNB] traded at a low onThursday, posting a -4.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.62.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4548975 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 89bio Inc stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.85%.

The market cap for ETNB stock reached $1.40 billion, with 145.98 million shares outstanding and 141.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, ETNB reached a trading volume of 4548975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 89bio Inc [ETNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETNB shares is $29.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for 89bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2025, representing the official price target for 89bio Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 89bio Inc is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38.

How has ETNB stock performed recently?

89bio Inc [ETNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, ETNB shares gained by 23.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.58% in the past year of trading.

89bio Inc [ETNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

89bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.03 and a Current Ratio set at 18.03.

Earnings analysis for 89bio Inc [ETNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 89bio Inc go to 13.99%.

Insider trade positions for 89bio Inc [ETNB]

The top three institutional holders of ETNB stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 14.18 million shares, which is approximately 14.1994%. JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 13.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$106.32 million in ETNB stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $$64.34 million in ETNB stock with ownership which is approximately 8.0454%.