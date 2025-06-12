ZW Data Action Technologies Inc [CNET] moved up 39.13: Why It’s Important

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CNET] closed the trading session at $1.76.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.22 percent and weekly performance of 26.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 72.71K shares, CNET reached to a volume of 8898702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc [CNET]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

CNET stock trade performance evaluation

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc [CNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.16. With this latest performance, CNET shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.24% in the past year of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc [CNET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc [CNET]: Institutional Ownership