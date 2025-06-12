Xunlei Ltd ADR [XNET] gain 148.99% so far this year. What now?

Xunlei Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: XNET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.55%.

Over the last 12 months, XNET stock rose by 158.75%. The one-year Xunlei Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.75. The average equity rating for XNET stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $309.04 million, with 62.37 million shares outstanding and 61.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 661.73K shares, XNET stock reached a trading volume of 7050532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xunlei Ltd ADR [XNET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XNET shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xunlei Ltd ADR is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for XNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40.

XNET Stock Performance Analysis:

Xunlei Ltd ADR [XNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.55. With this latest performance, XNET shares gained by 5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.75% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Xunlei Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Xunlei Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Xunlei Ltd ADR [XNET] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XNET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1.35 million shares, which is approximately 2.0971%. DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 0.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.8 million in XNET stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $$0.63 million in XNET stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5792%.